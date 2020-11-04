Joe Biden set to be 46th US President, supporters celebrate victory

Global  
 

After his victory in the state of Pennsylvania, which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes, Joe Biden became the President-elect of the United States on November 07.

His supporter came out to celebrate his victory.

They were seen singing and dancing on the street in Washington.

The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the United States.

He would be the oldest president of the country at the age of 78.


Trump plays golf on the day Biden wins election

 President Donald Trump spent Saturday golfing in Virginia after losing his reelection bid. (Nov. 7)
 
USATODAY.com
American India Public Affairs Committee claims 'India-US relationship to touch new heights' after Biden's victory [Video]

American India Public Affairs Committee claims 'India-US relationship to touch new heights' after Biden's victory

President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, Jagdish Sahwani on November 08 stated that relationship between India and United States (US) will touch new heights after the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the US. He said, "On behalf of Indian-American community, we congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for this historic win. Relationship between India and US has been improving since last 2 decades." Biden clinched 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania, taking past electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

'No evidence that any county is disobeying' guidance to segregate ballots received after Election Day, Pennsylvania officials say

 Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said ballots received after Election Day were being segregated, in response to a Republican emergency appeal.
USATODAY.com

From joy to denial, Americans react to Biden's victory [Video]

From joy to denial, Americans react to Biden's victory

Americans in cities across the country reacted to Democrat Joe Biden becoming President of the United States, some with glee, others with defiance. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:59Published

Biden Urges Patience as Trump Threatens Court Action

Joe Biden expressed confidence to supporters, and President Trump falsely claimed victory. In Senate...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


US election: Former Donald Trump official Anthony Scaramucci tips Joe Biden win

US election: Former Donald Trump official Anthony Scaramucci tips Joe Biden win President Trump's former communications director Anthony Scaramucci says the battle for the next...
New Zealand Herald - Published

AP: Joe Biden Projected To Become President

AP: Joe Biden Projected To Become President Watch VideoJoe Biden is projected to be the next president of the United States. The Democrat...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Huge crowds gather near the White House after Joe Biden's victory is announced [Video]

Huge crowds gather near the White House after Joe Biden's victory is announced

Large crowds formed near the White House in Washington, D.C. to celebrate Joe Biden winning the 2020 presidential election on Saturday (November 7).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Mayor Lori Lightfoot Celebrates After Joe Biden Projected To Win Presidency [Video]

Mayor Lori Lightfoot Celebrates After Joe Biden Projected To Win Presidency

Saying "make no mistake: America is Back," after former Joe Biden has been projected to become the nation’s 46th president, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she expects the president-elect will work to help..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:53Published
New Yorkers cheer, wave flags, and dance to celebrate the election result [Video]

New Yorkers cheer, wave flags, and dance to celebrate the election result

Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris celebrate in New York City's iconic Times Square.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:17Published