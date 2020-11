'We did the right thing!' Spike Lee celebrates on New York street after Joe Biden wins election



American film director Spike Lee was spotted celebrating on a busy street in Brooklyn, New York City after Joe Biden was declared the 46th president of United States on Saturday (November 7). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 23 minutes ago

Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears



Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be making a lot of firsts when she enters the White House in January. She'll be the first Black, Indian, and South Asian to be Vice President--not to mention.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:46 Published 29 minutes ago