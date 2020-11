Alex Jones marches to Texas State Capitol after Trump's loss: "Joe Biden is going to prison, he's a communist and Chinese agent"



Alex Jones, a far-right radio show host, political extremist, conspiracy theorist abd owner of Info Wars, makes his way to the Texas State Capitol building where a legion of Trump supporters were rally Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 2 hours ago

President Trump supporters rally in Phoenix



President Trump supporters rally in Phoenix over handling of the election. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 03:05 Published 20 hours ago