CBS News Projects Biden Wins White House After Taking Pennsylvania
Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the electoral votes needed to be declared the 46th president of the United States.
A victory in Pennsylvania put Biden over the 270 Electoral College vote threshold needed to win the...
CBS News projects Joe Biden wins the presidential election with the projected win in Pennsylvania....
A massive crowd gathered at The White House Saturday ... celebrating Donald Trump's impending change...
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris: Twitter Bios Now Reflect Victories Lucas Jackson/Reuters Biden and Harris' Twitter bios now say "President-Elect" and "Vice President-Elect of the United States," respectively. With their victory, Biden and Harris will begin to prepare.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 44 minutes ago
Celebrations in Philadelphia at Biden win Supporters of Joe Biden burst into song in Philadelphia, as he wins the race for the White House. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 01:24 Published 5 hours ago