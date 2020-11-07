Election 2020: Biden to be 46th US president
Joe Biden is projected to win the election and become the 46th president of the United States.
CBS News Projects Biden Wins White House After Taking PennsylvaniaFormer Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the electoral votes needed to be declared the 46th president of the United States.
New Yorkers cheer, wave flags, and dance to celebrate the election resultSupporters of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris celebrate in New York City's iconic Times Square.