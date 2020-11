Champagne for the campaign! Throng of Biden supporters in DC celebrate presidential elect by spraying bubbly



Joe Biden was elected as the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, November 7. Supporters in Washington DC were ecstatic and took the streets to celebrate Biden's victory over Donald Trump. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:23 Published 20 minutes ago

Joe Biden set to be 46th US President, supporters celebrate victory



After his victory in the state of Pennsylvania, which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes, Joe Biden became the President-elect of the United States on November 07. His supporter.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:46 Published 30 minutes ago