reactions of the election from the community

As the rest of the country and the world react to the news of Joe Biden's unofficial victory in the 2020 election, supporters on both sides of the isle locally showing excitement or disappointment with the outcome.

On the other side, trump supporters gathered to protest the results of the election.

Supporters demanding a recount of votes saying the election is not over.

"the election is not over yet.

Trump doesnt lose lets wait to see the recounts and the challenges."

Trump supporters letting their voices be heard after the network news agencies unofficially called the presidential election for joe biden.

None "we want all of us out today for the count to be fair.

This isnt just about donald trump, this is about our country this is about our children, and our grand children.

We want free and fair elections only the votes that were legally cast should be counted."

The presidents administration filing lawsuits against pennsylvania georgia, and michighan claiming voter fraud, suits that were dropped by judges due lack of evidence.

"what do you make of all of us this?

I think its great.

I like seeing it."

"its over!

Tell them its over, tell them to stop the people have spoken not everything is a lie."

"we demand a recount because i dont believe it and i dont think anyone else believes that joe biden got that many votes."

Luke perry is a politics professor at utica college we spoke over zoom today where he weighed in on the results.

"i think several states would have to change in terms of outcome.

For the overall outcome to be effected.

So the larger biden's margin and recount would change the overall outcome."

So what would it take to unify this divided nation?

"biden as president would seek to heal the wounds and divisions that we've seen politically that we've seen socially and try to at least rhetorically unify the country."> and votes are still being counted across the country the trump administration is demanding a recount of votes in georgia, a state that remains too close to call.

In the studio brent kearney news channel2