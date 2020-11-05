Biden's First Move: New Coronavirus Task Force

Global  
 

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden will announce a 12-person coronavirus task force on Monday, according to Axios.

The task force will be led by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler, and Yale School of Medicine professor Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, according to Axios.

By declaring the formation of this task force, Biden signals toward expactations that the coronavirus will continue to be an area of focus even months from now.

