BRACING FOR A POTENTIAL SECOND SHUTDOWN

Covid numbers may mean they may soon have to shut back down.

News channel two''s gary liberatore spoke with one local business owner about that very possibility.

(gary liberatore, news channel 2) tc : 08:20 "shhhhhhh you don't wanna say the word covid too loud and businesses that just started re-open especially after what the governor had to say earlier this week."

Tc : 47:02 "we personally been open here 40 years, the spot, 1980..."

Chris anderson and his family have been in the small movie theatre business since 1970....and now... .

tc : 51:19 "we're hoping not to have to eat into the savings but it's probably inevitable especially if we do have another shut down."

Now the concern is that the numbers across upstate new york are rising again...that there will be another shutdown... tc : 50:05 "we're hoping not, we've got to turn this around pretty fast, we got to get to go in the other direction& but if it keeps going like it has in the past two weeks you never know."

Valley cinema in little falls re- opened about three weeks ago to some very smilimng faces... (devan durkee, manager, valley cinema little falls) tc : 04:04 "oh they're so happy every time i saw somebody i would ask him how they're doing welcome back how have you guys been and we've missed you guys and that's how we are here i was just like a big family here."

Now the hope is that those smiles keep coming through these doors.

Tc : 09:36 "so what you can do is get out there and support the businesses right now just in case something happens in the near future.

In little falls, gary liberatore, news channel 2.