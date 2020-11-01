Sir Keir Starmer: 2020 has been a year of struggle and sacrifice

In a Remembrance Sunday message Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says thecoronavirus pandemic has made 2020 “a year of struggle and sacrifice” andhighlights the inspirational role of the wartime generations and those whoserve our country, past and present.

The brother of the former Labour leader was charged following an anti-mask gathering in Sheffield.

Ashworth: PM needs to give more clarity on new lockdown Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has called for more clarity from the government about its plans to exit the upcoming lockdown. He added the Labour Party would support the government on its proposed measures in the "national interest".

Labour leader criticises Rishi Sunak ahead of England's second lockdown Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised the Chancellor during a speech atthe CBI 2020 annual conference in London, days after it was announced Englandwould be going into a second lockdown. He warned of the “human cost” of theGovernment’s inaction, with the daily Covid-related death toll havingincreased since Labour first called for a circuit-breaker last month.

Whatever stance taken by followers of the British Labour Party on the subject of antisemitism within its ranks, the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn must be seen as..

Starmer calls for clarity on lockdown end date Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson for clarity surrounding the proposed lockdown end date on 2nd December. The Prime Minister said it would be up to the House of Commons "to decide what to do" beyond this date.

Labour leader urges PM to show 'some basic honesty' Sir Keir Starmer has urged Boris Johnson to show “some basic honesty” andreveal what will happen once the second English lockdown measures expire nextmonth. The Labour leader questioned whether the Prime Minister intends to liftthe harshest level of restrictions for England on December 2, even if theCovid-19 infection rate is still increasing.

Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

