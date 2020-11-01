Global  
 

Sir Keir Starmer: 2020 has been a year of struggle and sacrifice

In a Remembrance Sunday message Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says thecoronavirus pandemic has made 2020 “a year of struggle and sacrifice” andhighlights the inspirational role of the wartime generations and those whoserve our country, past and present.


