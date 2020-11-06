Global  
 

Biden supporters celebrate victory in New York City

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Biden supporters celebrate victory in New York City

Biden supporters celebrate victory in New York City

Must credit: @shaynuh_l Supporters of Joe Biden hold spontaneous celebrationsin New York City after he beat Donald Trump in a tense race for the WhiteHouse.


Watch: Here's how Gujarat's Ro-Pax ferry vessel looks [Video]

Watch: Here's how Gujarat's Ro-Pax ferry vessel looks

President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, Jagdish Sahwani on November 08 stated that relationship between India and United States (US) will touch new heights after the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the US. He said, "On behalf of Indian-American community, we congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for this historic win. Relationship between India and US has been improving since last 2 decades." Biden clinched 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania, taking past electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

Credit: ANI
What's next for Donald Trump? [Video]

What's next for Donald Trump?

We take a look at what might come next for President Trump after losing hisreelection bid to democrat Joe Biden.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Top Republicans Are Silent on Biden Victory as Trump Refuses to Concede

 The top Senate Republican issued no statement congratulating President-elect Biden, while a leading House Republican echoed President Trump’s protestations..
NYTimes.com

Biden supporters celebrate win as rivals protest

 Supporters of US President-elect Joe Biden took to the streets in cities across the US including New York and Philadelphia to celebrate his victory over Donald..
USATODAY.com
Rudy Giuliani Releases Bizarre, Desk-Pounding Rant Video On YouTube [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Releases Bizarre, Desk-Pounding Rant Video On YouTube

Every week, Rudy Giuliani posts a video to YouTube as part of his series, 'Rudy Giuliani's Common Sense.' There, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer to President Donald Trump discusses political issues. Business Insider reports Friday's episode was a strange, 17-minute affair in which Giuliani pounded his desk making unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud.

Credit: Wochit News
US election: Joe Biden's win has his supporters dreaming of a brighter future [Video]

US election: Joe Biden's win has his supporters dreaming of a brighter future

"In 2016, we woke up crying," said Lola Faleit, a 26-year-old human resources manager in New York City. "Today we are celebrating."View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)
Crowds party in New York's Times Square as Biden secures presidency [Video]

Crowds party in New York's Times Square as Biden secures presidency

Enthusiastic crowds have taken to the streets of New York to celebrate JoeBiden winning the 2020 presidential election to become the 46th president ofthe United States.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

New Yorkers bang pots and pans, beep horns to celebrate Biden victory

New York City erupted Saturday in deafening noise moments after the announcement that Democrat Joe...
FOXNews.com - Published

US Election 2020: Donald Trump alleges voter fraud; Joe Biden says he's confident of win

As the US moves closer to determining a winner in the presidential race, President Donald Trump has...
Mid-Day - Published

Photo Gallery: Celebrations Across New York City After Joe Biden Projected To Become 46th President Of United States

Crowds of Biden supporters celebrate across New York City after multiple major media outlets...
CBS 2 - Published


Times Square crowds celebrate Joe Biden's presidential victory [Video]

Times Square crowds celebrate Joe Biden's presidential victory

Democrats gathered around New York City to celebrate Joe Biden defeating Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday (November 7).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
New Yorkers cheer, wave flags, and dance to celebrate the election result [Video]

New Yorkers cheer, wave flags, and dance to celebrate the election result

Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris celebrate in New York City's iconic Times Square.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
'We did the right thing!' Spike Lee celebrates on New York street after Joe Biden wins election [Video]

'We did the right thing!' Spike Lee celebrates on New York street after Joe Biden wins election

American film director Spike Lee was spotted celebrating on a busy street in Brooklyn, New York City after Joe Biden was declared the 46th president of United States on Saturday (November 7).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO