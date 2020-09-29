Global  
 

Watch: Here's how Gujarat's Ro-Pax ferry vessel looks

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:04s
President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, Jagdish Sahwani on November 08 stated that relationship between India and United States (US) will touch new heights after the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the US.

He said, "On behalf of Indian-American community, we congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for this historic win.

Relationship between India and US has been improving since last 2 decades." Biden clinched 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania, taking past electoral college threshold of 270 votes.


Biden supporters celebrate victory in New York City [Video]

Must credit: @shaynuh_l Supporters of Joe Biden hold spontaneous celebrationsin New York City after he beat Donald Trump in a tense race for the WhiteHouse.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13
What's next for Donald Trump? [Video]

We take a look at what might come next for President Trump after losing hisreelection bid to democrat Joe Biden.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45

Scott Morrison congratulates Joe Biden on his election win, as former PM Malcolm Turnbull expresses 'relief'

 Scott Morrison was among the world leaders to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden, wishing him every success for his term in office.
SBS

Top Republicans Are Silent on Biden Victory as Trump Refuses to Concede

 The top Senate Republican issued no statement congratulating President-elect Biden, while a leading House Republican echoed President Trump’s protestations..
NYTimes.com

Gujarat: Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Bharuch

 There have been no reports yet of any injuries or damages to properties. The earthquake occurred at around 3:39 PM.
DNA

PM to flag off Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira-Ghogha in Gujarat on Nov 8

 He will inaugurate the Ro-Pax terminal at Hazira and flag off the service between Hazira and Ghogha on November 8 at 11 am through video conferencing, it said...
IndiaTimes
PM Modi to flag off Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira-Ghogha in Gujarat on Nov 8 [Video]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Ro-Pax ferry service between Gogha andHazira in Gujarat on November 8, informed Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge), Mansukh Mandaviya on November 05 in Delhi. He said, "PM Modi will flag off Ro-Pax ferry service between Gogha andHazira in Gujarat on Nov 8. This new route's significance is the reduction of travel time between the 2 regions by utilising the Gulf of Khambhat reducing it to 60 km from 400 km." The Ro-Pax terminal, about 100 m in length and 40 m in width, has cost of approximately Rs 25 crore. The terminal has an administrative office building, a parking area, substation and water tower among other facilities.The inauguration of the Ro-Pax terminal at Hazira will be a big step towards PM Modi's vision of harnessing waterways and integrating them with the economic development of the country.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24

Joe Biden set to be 46th US President, supporters celebrate victory [Video]

After his victory in the state of Pennsylvania, which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes, Joe Biden became the President-elect of the United States on November 07. His supporter came out to celebrate his victory. They were seen singing and dancing on the street in Washington. The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the United States. He would be the oldest president of the country at the age of 78.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:46
American India Public Affairs Committee claims 'India-US relationship to touch new heights' after Biden's victory [Video]

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34

Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears [Video]

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be making a lot of firsts when she enters the White House in January. She'll be the first Black, Indian, and South Asian to be Vice President--not to mention the first woman. According to Business Insider, black women and girls across America cried and cheered on news of Joe Biden and Harris's victory.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45

'Joe Biden is very much pro India': Indian-American Businessman Sant Chatwal [Video]

Indian-American Businessman Sant Chatwal on November 08 said that today is the happiest day for all Indian-Americans as the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the United States. Adding on it, Chatwal said Biden is very much pro India. He said, "Today is the happiest day for all Indian-Americans. We are so happy that Joe Biden has finally been declared President of US. People have some feeling that he isn't India's friend, that's absolutely wrong, he is very much pro India." Biden now has secured a total of 273 electoral votes, as compared to President Donald Trump's 213.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25

Watch: INS Viraat’s dismantling process begins in Gujarat’s Alang [Video]

The process of dismantling the world’s longest serving aircraft carrier INS Viraat has begun in Alang, Gujarat. INS Viraat was inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1987 and decommissioned in 2017...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:11