Christmas with a Prince movie - Kaitlyn Leeb, Nick Hounslow, Josh Dean

Christmas with a Prince movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Pediatric specialist Tasha Mason is focused on keeping the kids in her ward as healthy as possible.

But when the handsome Prince Alexander Cavalieri breaks his leg on a nearby ski-slope, Tasha is forced to allow him to secretly get well on her floor, and she's furious that a spoiled Royal is interrupting the precious healing time her kids need.

Soon, however, Tasha learns that some tough love and a lot of Christmas spirit could turn this royal pain into a knight in shining armor.

Director: Justin G.

Dyck Writer: Keith Cooper Stars: Kaitlyn Leeb, Nick Hounslow, Josh Dean


