Love By Accident Movie - Henderson Wade, Getenesh Berhe, Conrad Coates

Love By Accident Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: While on a road trip to spread her godfather's ashes, Daphne and her ill godmother Fran get into an accident forcing them to make an unexpected stop.

Wanting to keep Fran off the road, Daphne enlists Matthew, their mechanic, to be her fake boyfriend.

But soon their fake relationship isn't so fake after all.

Director: Justin G.

Dyck Writer: H.T.

Bussell Stars: Henderson Wade, Getenesh Berhe, Conrad Coates