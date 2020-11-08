Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Love By Accident Movie - Henderson Wade, Getenesh Berhe, Conrad Coates

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Love By Accident Movie - Henderson Wade, Getenesh Berhe, Conrad Coates

Love By Accident Movie - Henderson Wade, Getenesh Berhe, Conrad Coates

Love By Accident Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: While on a road trip to spread her godfather's ashes, Daphne and her ill godmother Fran get into an accident forcing them to make an unexpected stop.

Wanting to keep Fran off the road, Daphne enlists Matthew, their mechanic, to be her fake boyfriend.

But soon their fake relationship isn't so fake after all.

Director: Justin G.

Dyck Writer: H.T.

Bussell Stars: Henderson Wade, Getenesh Berhe, Conrad Coates


You Might Like