Colorado Lawmaker Relishes In History Made By Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris
Colorado Rep.
Leslie Herod shares her unique perspective on Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris' history journey.
North Texas Democrats, Republicans React To Joe Biden's Projected Presidential WinDemocrats and Republicans from North Texas are reacting to the projections that former Vice President Joe Biden will become the next president.
Watch: Here's how Gujarat's Ro-Pax ferry vessel looksPresident of the American India Public Affairs Committee, Jagdish Sahwani on November 08 stated that relationship between India and United States (US) will touch new heights after the Democratic..
New Yorkers cheer, wave flags, and dance to celebrate the election resultSupporters of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris celebrate in New York City's iconic Times Square.