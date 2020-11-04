WCBI NEWS at SIX 11/07/2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 2 minutes ago

Cbs news projects joe biden has won the presidential election, defeating president donald trump after a first-term marked by a global pandemic, a battered economy and controversy that left the nation divided.éé following more than three days of uncertainty after election day, pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes propelled the democratic ticket above the 270 threshold needed to win the white house.

éé cbs news correspondent michael george is in the president- elect's hometown of wilmington, delaware, with the latest.

éé across the nation, thousands celebrated the news... ''oh my goodness, i was so excited to find out that joe biden is our 46th president.'' after joe biden became the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election saturday, vice-president elect kamala harris made this historic phone call.

"we did it.

We did it, joe.

You're gonna be the next president of the united states."

And the president- elect released a statement, saying, ''i am honored and humbled by the trust the american people have placed in me and in vice president- elect harris.'' at 77, biden becomes the first to defeat a sitting president in more than a quarter century.

And harris is the first woman and person of color to win the vice presidency.

The decisive blow to president trump comes as he cites baseless and unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud.

He's vowing to wage a legal battle.

These lawsuits will be brought starting on monday.

The president golfed in virginia saturday, and tweeted, ''i won this election, by a lot.'' supporters of president trump rallied in several cities, including atlanta, and in lansing, michigan.

Here in president elect biden's hometown of wilmington, crowds of supporters have been celebrating in the streets for hours- many say they've never felt more proud of their country.

As ballot counting continues, president-elect biden is leading in the popular vote by more than four million.

Michael george/cbs news/wilmington, delaware.

President-elect joe biden and vice- president elect kamala harris are scheduled to address the nation at 7p.m.

On cbs.

After a few rounds of fall-like weather over the past month or so, warmer weather has returned to the area.

Aside from some showers on wednesday, no major weather is expected over the next seven days.

Tropical update: tropical storm eta is currently bringing heavy rain and wind to cuba and will continue to move north toward central florida.

Impacts will be felt from miami up to tampa and orlando early next week in the way of flooding rain and wind.

As of now, we're not expecting anything from eta in our area.

Saturday night: a few clouds will continue to move through the area as temperatures fall to the low 60s by morning.

A sprinkle or two is possible, but most will stay dry.

Winds will remain light out of the southeast.

Sunday: while some clouds will be present on sunday, we're expecting a little more in the way of sunshine, which will allow temperatures to climb to near 80 in some spots by the afternoon.

Southeasterly winds will be breezy at times, 10- 15 mph.

Monday-tuesday: temperatures will remain warm for the first half of the week with highs in the upper 70s and morning lows in the low 60s.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with a sprinkle or light shower the number of new covid-19 cases in the state remains high.

éé the state department of health is reporting 1,031 new cases today and 15 deaths.éé in our area, lee county is reporting the most new cases with 51.éé union has 21.

éé layfayette has 19 new cases.éé and itawamba and pontotoc are both reporting 14 new cases each.

éé new york governor andrew cuomo is stepping up national guard presence at his state's airports.

It comes as the u-s set a record for new covid-19 infections for a third straight day.

éé tom hanson reports on the growing concerns of this surge in cases.

éé a massive wave of covid-19 continues to wash over america & with hot spots now stretching from the heartland into the west.

I'm not going to mince any words here when it comes to the spread of the coronavirus.

We're on a very dangerous path.

Denver mayor michael hancock says hospitalizations in his city have jumped 40 percent in the last week alone.

His "home by 10" curfew will go into effect sunday, with more severe options looming.

There's another stay at home order in our future unless we act with urgency and care for one another to change the behavior that is leading to these increasing cases in oregon, governor kate brown has ordered a two week pause on social activities in counties with high case loads.

Please, please, please limit your social interactions to your own household.

For those of you who have scheduled events with other people for the coming weekend, please cancel them.

We need your help.

Stronger measures are already taking effect across europe.

Luxury department stores in milan closed friday in a partial lockdown.

While drivers in athens rushed home in advance of greece's three week lockdown.

Do you feel you need to advocate for national lockdown?

We're not in that place now.

In a virtual interview friday with the oxford union debate society in england, dr. anthony fauci acknowledged there's little appetite for similar stay at home orders in the u.s. fauci reiterated the need to wear masks and socially distance & and said a vaccine could be available as early as next month.

I don't like over confidence, but i'm cautiously optimistic that a vaccine will take us out of this very difficult position.

Tom hanson, cbs this morning.

Intro itawamba county residents are enjoying the opportunity to shop and dine in one handy location this weekend.

éé wcbi's chad groening has more.éé main street in front of the itawamba county courthouse was closed off....so area merchants could set up booths...or open their doors for the annual fulton jingle and mingle.

Vaunita martin is executive director of the itawamba county development council which puts on the annual event.

"so the idea behind the fulton jingle and mingle event is to bring vendors to main street so people can shop and walk at the same time going from vendor to vendor, store to store encouraging them to visit with our businesses that are here in downtown and all around fulton."

One of the vendors that set up this weekend was jason beachum, owner operator of guy's place, which features dining on the water.

"anytime that we can come out and support the community and show up for our community and lend a hand or get words out about bussinesses we're eager to help so it doesn't matter if we sell anything down here just as a we make a presence and show support and solidarity to everybody.

It's good for us.

It's good for the community."

Another popular vendor was lee trammell, who owns do right barbeque in peppertown.

He bought a food truck earlier this year.

"i think it's a real good thing for small businesses right now with the way things have been going.

And it's been helping us.

It's been a great thing for us so far.

We just love serving people our food and watching them enjoy eating it and it's just i guess we get more enjoyment out of it than the people eating it because we just love being around people."

And bussiness was brisk at the square gift company.

Keely mcmillen is one of its owners.

"we're super thankful for everyone whose chosen to shop local this christmas.

It's important to shop local to shop small.

Small businesses such as us we depend on it.

So we're very thankful.

We thank the city, icdc the fulton bussiness volunteers they've all come together so we have a successful weekend.

So we're excited about it."

Here in fulton like every other small town in mississippi and across the country small businesses had to adapt when covid- 19 pandemic hit.

But adapt they did, and things are looking very good here.

"our businesses have thrived through covid and we thank all of the locals that have come out and supported them."

Martin says they actually had an increase of over 17-percent in tax revenue in the city of fulton from march to august this year compared to that same time last year.

Chad groening wcbi news fulton.

It's beginning to look at lot like christmas in downtown west point.

éé petal pushers is hosting a christmas open house running through monday.

éé customers can start checking off their holiday shopping list with a selection of decor and retail.

éé friday, store owner scott reed held a private opening for lila ursy.éé with so much uncertainty during the pandemic, reed says this served as an great opportunity to spend with loved ones.

éé " it's very christmas, very seasonal.

" " we try to make it very interactive and make it fun for everybody.

We have refreshments and door prizes and all kinds of different things.

They'll be alot of different things store downtown doing the same thing over t he next few days so surely we'll have a gr4eat time to come out and visit with everyone and get in the christmas sprit.

" open house will continue now through monday.

A busy columbus road will soon be closed for construction.

éé public information officer joe dillon says the roundabout at the intersection of military road and highway 82 will be closed sunday at noon until further notice.

éé he says closing this area is the best way to ensure safety to workers.

éé over the next few weeks mdot will work to pave and mill the road.

éé dillon says drivers should plan for an alternate route as they will only be allowed to make right turns near the bypass.

éé "if you're coming down the bypass, you can take a right turn in either direction when you get off the bypass, you just can't turn left and go back up under the bridge."

"we just ask people to be patient.

It's going to be a beautiful project when it's done.

It'll be newly paved, new lights, new curbs.

That road has been bumpy for a while, so it's going to be milled down the the foundation and then redone, so it'll be worth the wait."

Dillon says the project is weather dependant, but it will most likely wrap up close to the beginning of december.

éé a suspect is behind bars after a police chase ended in a 6- hour armed standoff in a lake in sturgis.

éé we'll have more detials on that story a suspect is behind bars after a police chase ended in a 6- hour armed standoff in a lake in sturgis.

éé.

Wcbi's stephen pimpo has more on this scary situation that could've ended even worse.

éé "quiet, sweet little place like this that nothing like that could ever happen.

But that's wrong, it sure can."

Barbara james says she and her husband were just sitting down to dinner when their small sturgis home became the scene of an armed standoff.

The oktibbeha county sheriff's office say they and 10 other agencies were on the scene some time around 6 thursday night when their pursuit of 39-year-old suspect gary boyles of greenville ended with a crash after officers deployed spike strips in the path of the truck boyles was driving.

Su: the sheriffs department says the suspect was speeding down highway 12 when he turned off into this sturgis home's yard and crashed right into that pond.

While she did not want her face shown on camera, barbara was still willing to sit down with me and describe the harrowing scene she witnessed in her own backyard.

"we start hearing the sirens, lots and lots of them...i looked out and it was just oodles, tones of cop cars."

Barbara says officers had lights trained on boyles as he tried to stay afloat in the wreckage.

"i think he might have been standing on the back of that trailer and it started sinking and the water got up to his waste."

Then barbara says she saw boyles brandishing a gun.

"the more they tried to talk to him and lure him out, he would put the gun up under his chin and at one point, i could've swore he put it in his mouth but it looked like he put it in his mouth."

Eventually, she says she had to turn away.

"we were afraid.

I stopped looking, i was afraid, he was going to shoot his head off and that would be see ya."

Some time around midnight, crisis negotiators from the fbi and both starkville and tupelo pd convinced boyles to surrender.

"he was really groaning like he was hurting bad.

I don't know if he was hurt or standing in that water too long."

Boyles was taken to och regional medical center with non-life threatening injuries.

In sturgis, stephen pimpo, wcbi.

Boyles is currently in custody at the oktibbeha county jail awaiting arraignment.

éé the sheriff's office has not released any information on the charges boyles is facing at this time.

You can also get the latest weather updates on facebook, twitter, and instagram.

Next up, mississippi state will stay home to host auburn next weekend, november 14th highlights and more coming up tonight on wcbi at ten over in the delta...northwest and mississippi delta facing off for some juco saturday ball first quarter, no score -- rangers qb michael hiers in trouble...defensive back su'metris stewart comes up with the sack later in the 1st -- delta qb jordan gilleylen throws and gets picked off by michael campbell .... he returns it to the house for six...called back after a flag is thrown on the play following drive -- rangers strike first....former layfayette standout, rb jamie shaw goes right up the middle for the score...rangers up 7-0 2nd quarter -- mdcc goes for the field goal...it's good...delta trailing 7-3 before the half -- west point's latarius embry comes up with the pass break up... rangers would go on to get the win, 26-9 week ten of the high school football season