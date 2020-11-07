World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on election win
World leaders congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their presidential election victory on Saturday, even though Donald Trump, with whom several have had rocky relations, had yet to concede.
Supporters pour across United States to celebrate the big win of US President-elect Joe Biden. People gathered at Times Square in New York to celebrate the victory of Biden. Democrats rejoiced and were seen dancing. The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the US. Kamala Harris, his running mate, becomes the first female, and the Asian-American Vice President.
President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, Jagdish Sahwani on November 08 stated that relationship between India and United States (US) will touch new heights after the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the US. He said, "On behalf of Indian-American community, we congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for this historic win. Relationship between India and US has been improving since last 2 decades." Biden clinched 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania, taking past electoral college threshold of 270 votes.
Spontaneous celebrations broke out across Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon after it became apparent that former Vice Preisdent Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris had won the 2020 election. KDKA's Paul..
