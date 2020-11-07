|
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivers first speech since presidential election called
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivers first speech since presidential election called
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris promised a new day for America as the first woman vice president in her first speech since the presidential race was called Saturday.
