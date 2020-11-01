Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tri-State Area Sees Spike In COVID Cases

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Tri-State Area Sees Spike In COVID Cases
The tri-state area is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Quarantine Checkpoints Set Up In New York As New Travel Rules Begin [Video]

Quarantine Checkpoints Set Up In New York As New Travel Rules Begin

Quarantine checkpoints were set up in New York on Wednesday as new travel rules begin in the city; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:17Published
Police Crack Down On Illegal Halloween Warehouse Parties [Video]

Police Crack Down On Illegal Halloween Warehouse Parties

The actions in New York City and over the river in Newark came as Gov. Andrew Cuomo changes coronavirus travel quarantine rules. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces New Travel Policy With Shorter Quarantine Period [Video]

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces New Travel Policy With Shorter Quarantine Period

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is easing restrictions on travelers, no longer making the 14-day quarantine mandatory, but anyone arriving in New York who is not coming from the tri-state area will be required to..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:40Published