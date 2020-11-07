Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BIDEN-HARRIS: Vice President Elect Kamala Harris introduces running mate Joe Biden To Cheering Crowd

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:47s - Published
BIDEN-HARRIS: Vice President Elect Kamala Harris introduces running mate Joe Biden To Cheering Crowd

BIDEN-HARRIS: Vice President Elect Kamala Harris introduces running mate Joe Biden To Cheering Crowd

Vice President Elect Kamala Harris introduces running mate Joe Biden To Cheering Crowd


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kamala Harris’ complicated record on LGBT+ rights as she becomes the first woman elected as vice president

Kamala Harris, the new vice president elect, has a strong track record of fighting for LGBT+ rights....
PinkNews - Published

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris tweets video of call talking to President-elect Joe Biden: 'We did it, Joe'

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris posted a video of herself talking to President-elect Joe Biden...
FOXNews.com - Published

Kamala Harris Shares Video from Her Phone Call with Joe Biden After Winning Election

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has shared a video from her phone call with President-elect Joe...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •MediaiteSBS



Related videos from verified sources

Harris honours 'generations of women' [Video]

Harris honours 'generations of women'

US vice president-elect Kamala Harris gives a victory speech as she becomes the first woman of colour to take on the role.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:41Published
Kamala Harris Projected To Become Nation's First Female Vice President [Video]

Kamala Harris Projected To Become Nation's First Female Vice President

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will make history. The former U.S. Senator from California will become the nation's first female vice president; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:45Published
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivers first speech since presidential election called [Video]

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivers first speech since presidential election called

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris promised a new day for America as the first woman vice president in her first speech since the presidential race was called Saturday.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 12:11Published