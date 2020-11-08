Global  
 

What it takes to make change | Jacqueline Novogratz

Duration: 14:31s
What can you do to build a better world?

Sharing stories from her pioneering career dedicated to tackling poverty, Jacqueline Novogratz offers three principles to spark and sustain a moral revolution.

Learn how you can commit (or recommit) to creating big, positive change in your lifetime -- and give back more to the world than you take from it.

"It is in the darkest times that we have the chance to find our deepest beauty," Novogratz says.


