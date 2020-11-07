Global  
 

Americans 'ushered in a new day': Harris in first address after winning US election

Following the victory in US Presidential election, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said that protecting democracy takes struggle.

"Protecting our democracy takes struggle, it takes sacrifice but there is joy and progress in it.

Because we have the power to build a better future, when our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake, and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America," said Harris.


'Now is when the real work begins' -Harris [Video]

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday (November 7) night spoke to the American people following Democrat Joe Biden's win for U.S. president over Donald Trump.

What Vice President-elect Kamala Harris told the nation

 Read the transcript: Kamala Harris spoke of unity ahead of introducing President-elect Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday night.
Kamala Harris, in historic speech as first woman vice-president-elect, pays homage to those who came before her

 "When our very democracy was on the ballot, you ushered in a new day for America," Kamala Harris said in her first speech since being elected vice..
Read Kamala Harris’ VP Acceptance Speech: Full Transcript

 In her remarks Saturday night, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris acknowledged “all the women who have worked to secure and protect the right to vote” and..
US election 2020: Agony and ecstasy as Americans react to Biden's win

 Cheers, honking and dancing erupt in major cities, as the nation comes to terms with the result.
Obama congratulates Biden and Harris on projected victory

 Mr. Obama thanked those who volunteered for the Biden campaign and all Americans who participated in the electoral process, including "everybody who voted for..
Joe Biden vows to be ‘a President for all Americans’ as he defeats Donald Trump [Video]

oe Biden has promised to be a “President for all Americans” after topping the270 electoral college votes needed for victory over Donald Trump in the USpresidential race. The former vice-president was called as the winner ofPennsylvania on Saturday, meaning he has an insurmountable lead in the racefor the White House.

'These are tears of joy': Americans honk horns, dance in the streets as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris claim victory in a deeply divided nation

 The close Electoral College fight highlighted the deeply divided nature of the nation less than a year after President Donald Trump was impeached.
 
Kamala Harris’ complicated record on LGBT+ rights as she becomes the first woman elected as vice president

Kamala Harris, the new vice president elect, has a strong track record of fighting for LGBT+ rights....
Microsoft Congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for Winning the Elections

Microsoft Congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for Winning the Elections Microsoft is one of the tech giants that has publicly congratulated the new President- and...
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivers first speech since presidential election called [Video]

President-elect Joe Biden pledged to work to re-unite the country in his first speech since the 2020 presidential race was called on Saturday.

Kamala Harris Projected To Become Nation's First Female Vice President [Video]

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will make history. The former U.S. Senator from California will become the nation's first female vice president; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Biden wins: Voters ushered in 'new day for America', says Vice President-elect Kamala Harris [Video]

