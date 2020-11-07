Americans 'ushered in a new day': Harris in first address after winning US election
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Americans 'ushered in a new day': Harris in first address after winning US election
Following the victory in US Presidential election, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said that protecting democracy takes struggle.
"Protecting our democracy takes struggle, it takes sacrifice but there is joy and progress in it.
Because we have the power to build a better future, when our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake, and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America," said Harris.
Residents of Thulasendrapuram, ancestral village of US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made 'rangoli' to congratulate her on the victory. Rangoli read "Congratulations Kamala Harris pride of our nation". Kamala Harris has made history by becoming America's first woman Vice President elect.
Ms Harris said she was thinking of her mother and “the generations of women,black women, Asian, white, Latina, native American women who throughout ournation’s history have paved the way for this moment tonight”.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:46Published
In the first address, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris expressed gratefulness towards her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris for her victory. "I'm grateful to the woman most responsible for my presence here today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in America where moment like this is possible. I am thinking about her and generations of women, black women, Asian, White, Latina, Native American women who throughout our nation's history have paved the way for this moment tonight," said Harris.
US President-elect, Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware thanked supporters in his first address, he also said that the time has come to "heal America". "This is the time to heal America, now this campaign is over. Americans have called upon us to marshal the forces of decency, the forces of fairness and marshall the forces of science, and the forces of hope in a great battle of our time. The battle to control the virus, the battle to build prosperity, the battle to secure your families healthcare, the battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism," said Joe Biden.
[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" a deeply divided America in his first speech after prevailing on Saturday in a bitter election, even as President Donald Trump refused to..