Americans 'ushered in a new day': Harris in first address after winning US election

Americans 'ushered in a new day': Harris in first address after winning US election

Following the victory in US Presidential election, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said that protecting democracy takes struggle.

"Protecting our democracy takes struggle, it takes sacrifice but there is joy and progress in it.

Because we have the power to build a better future, when our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake, and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America," said Harris.


Ancestral village of Kamala Harris in Tamil Nadu celebrates her victory [Video]

Residents of Thulasendrapuram, ancestral village of US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made 'rangoli' to congratulate her on the victory. Rangoli read "Congratulations Kamala Harris pride of our nation". Kamala Harris has made history by becoming America's first woman Vice President elect.

Vice-president elect Kamala Harris pays tribute to the women [Video]

Ms Harris said she was thinking of her mother and “the generations of women,black women, Asian, white, Latina, native American women who throughout ournation’s history have paved the way for this moment tonight”.

US election: Biden, Harris commended for victory speeches

 President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have spoken for the first time since the news broke about their victory.The pair took the stage..
New Zealand Herald
Most grateful to my mother: Kamala Harris [Video]

In the first address, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris expressed gratefulness towards her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris for her victory. "I'm grateful to the woman most responsible for my presence here today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in America where moment like this is possible. I am thinking about her and generations of women, black women, Asian, White, Latina, Native American women who throughout our nation's history have paved the way for this moment tonight," said Harris.

Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden [Video]

US President-elect, Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware thanked supporters in his first address, he also said that the time has come to "heal America". "This is the time to heal America, now this campaign is over. Americans have called upon us to marshal the forces of decency, the forces of fairness and marshall the forces of science, and the forces of hope in a great battle of our time. The battle to control the virus, the battle to build prosperity, the battle to secure your families healthcare, the battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism," said Joe Biden.

Read Joe Biden’s President Elect Speech: Full Transcript

 In his victory speech, delivered after days of vote counting and uncertainty, Mr. Biden renewed his promise to be a president for all Americans in a polarized..
NYTimes.com

Kamala Harris declares 'a new day for America' in Vice-President-elect speech

Kamala Harris addressed the nation Saturday night for the first time as Vice President-elect, hours...
SBS - Published

Kamala Harris’ complicated record on LGBT+ rights as she becomes the first woman elected as vice president

Kamala Harris, the new vice president elect, has a strong track record of fighting for LGBT+ rights....
PinkNews - Published

Microsoft Congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for Winning the Elections

Microsoft Congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for Winning the Elections Microsoft is one of the tech giants that has publicly congratulated the new President- and...
Softpedia - Published


Joe Biden elected as the 46th President of US, Kamala Harris becomes first woman VP|Oneindia News [Video]

Finally the suspense on the US Election results is over as US Democrat elect Joe Biden is set to be the next President of United States. Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, defeating the..

New Yorkers React As Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Makes History [Video]

Women in New York are reacting to not just Joe Biden's projected win, but Kamala Harris' win as the nation's first female vice president; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Biden calls for healing in victory speech [Video]

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" a deeply divided America in his first speech after prevailing on Saturday in a bitter election, even as President Donald Trump refused to..

