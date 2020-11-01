Global  
 

What to expect from Tropical Storm Eta

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 04:28s - Published
Tropical Storm Eta will bring strong wind and heavy rain to the area Sunday and Monday


Eta Strengthens, Hurricane Watch In Effect For South Florida

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for South Florida as Tropical Storm Eta is forecast to be near...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


Death and destruction as Storm Eta batters Central America

Death and destruction as Storm Eta batters Central America Tropical Storm Eta has pushed into Honduras after leaving behind a trail of destruction in Nicaragua,...
WorldNews - Published

Tropical Storm Eta expected to intensify into the season's 12th hurricane on Monday

Tropical Storm Eta is the 28th named storm of a historic Atlantic hurricane season, which has tied...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comCBC.caUpworthy



Tracking Tropical Storm Eta [Video]

Tracking Tropical Storm Eta

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist has the latest on Tropical Storm Eta. TROPICAL STORM WARNING in effect along with HURRICANE WATCH, tropical storm conditions expected, hurricane conditions possible. Greatest..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:32Published
Preparing for Tropical Storm Eta [Video]

Preparing for Tropical Storm Eta

Some South Florida residents are dealing with flooding as Tropical Storm Eta approaches.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:33Published
Tracking Tropical Storm Eta 11/7/20 [Video]

Tracking Tropical Storm Eta 11/7/20

The latest look at Tropical Storm Eta.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 04:30Published