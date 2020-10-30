Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden

Global  
 

US President-elect, Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware thanked supporters in his first address, he also said that the time has come to "heal America".

"This is the time to heal America, now this campaign is over.

Americans have called upon us to marshal the forces of decency, the forces of fairness and marshall the forces of science, and the forces of hope in a great battle of our time.

The battle to control the virus, the battle to build prosperity, the battle to secure your families healthcare, the battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism," said Joe Biden.


'A victory for, we the people': Joe Biden on winning US Presidential elections [Video]

'A victory for, we the people': Joe Biden on winning US Presidential elections

Joe Biden in his first address as the US President-elect called it a victory for "we the people". "People of this nation have spoken, they delivered us a clear victory. A victory for, we the people. We have won with the most votes ever cast on presidential ticket in the history of the nation, 74 million," said Biden. He further added, "For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. Now let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published

'Tears of joy': Immigrants, children of immigrants moved by Biden and Harris speeches

 Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, highlighted the work that Black women specifically have put into this nation's democracy.
 
USATODAY.com

President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks after projected victory

 President-elect Joe Biden spoke to the nation on Saturday after winning the requisite electoral votes to win the presidential election. Watch his remarks here.
CBS News

US election: a battle for America's soul, and the planet's future [Video]

US election: a battle for America's soul, and the planet's future

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:24Published
US Election Day: America braces for long and bitter vote count [Video]

US Election Day: America braces for long and bitter vote count

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 08:27Published

Even if Donald Trump loses the election, the US isn't going to heal any time soon

 Even if Donald Trump loses, his base will not desert him. Those Maga caps, Trump-branded jackets and gun-butt decals are precious symbols for an estimated 30% of..
WorldNews

How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?

 COVID-19 is changing the way we'll cast our ballots this year, with many searching for absentee options. Here's CBS News' look at voting across the U.S. —..
CBS News

Read the transcript of what Joe Biden said in his first speech as president-elect

 Joe Biden spoke to a crowd of supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on the day he won enough electoral votes to be named the 46th president.
USATODAY.com

What Vice President-elect Kamala Harris told the nation

 Read the transcript: Kamala Harris spoke of unity ahead of introducing President-elect Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday night.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris To Address Nation After Winning Presidential Election (LIVE STREAM)

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are about to address the nation, officially declaring victory in what has become one of the most consequential elections in American..
TMZ.com

Biden's campaign responds to presidential election projections

 CBS News is projecting that Joe Biden is the winner of the 2020 presidential election. CBSN's Lana Zak spoke with CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion who is at..
CBS News

Excitement and "a lot of work" for Biden team after projected victory

 CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Bo Erickson has been following the Biden campaign and joins CBSN from Wilmington, Delaware, with the latest reaction following..
CBS News

Americans 'ushered in a new day': Harris in first address after winning US election [Video]

Americans 'ushered in a new day': Harris in first address after winning US election

Following the victory in US Presidential election, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said that protecting democracy takes struggle. "Protecting our democracy takes struggle, it takes sacrifice but there is joy and progress in it. Because we have the power to build a better future, when our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake, and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America," said Harris.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

Read Joe Biden’s President Elect Speech: Full Transcript

 In his victory speech, delivered after days of vote counting and uncertainty, Mr. Biden renewed his promise to be a president for all Americans in a polarized..
NYTimes.com

US election 2020: Agony and ecstasy as Americans react to Biden's win

 Cheers, honking and dancing erupt in major cities, as the nation comes to terms with the result.
BBC News

Joe Biden, in his first speech as president-elect, urges unity: 'Time to heal in America'

"I will work to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify," said Biden, who won the presidency...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •NPR


US election: President-elect Joe Biden tells a weary America it is 'time to heal'

US election: President-elect Joe Biden tells a weary America it is 'time to heal' US President-elect Joe Biden has a long list of challenges which he has vowed to tackle head-on in...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNPR


World waits for victory speech from US President-elect Joe Biden

Joe Biden has said it is time for America to unite as the world waits to hear his first speech as...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Philadelphia Takes Pride In Electing Joe Biden [Video]

Philadelphia Takes Pride In Electing Joe Biden

Joe Biden was projected president-elect after a batch of votes from Philadelphia were counted Saturday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:53Published
Trump Supporters In Philadelphia Frustrated With Outcome Of Election [Video]

Trump Supporters In Philadelphia Frustrated With Outcome Of Election

Despite the election being called for Joe Biden, Trump supporters in Philadelphia are "hopeful" Trump will still win.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:47Published
'Now is when the real work begins' -Harris [Video]

'Now is when the real work begins' -Harris

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday (November 7) night spoke to the American people following Democrat Joe Biden's win for U.S. president over Donald Trump.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:06Published