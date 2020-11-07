President-elect Joe Biden pledges to heal country



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Joe Biden President-elect of the United States Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden



US President-elect, Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware thanked supporters in his first address, he also said that the time has come to "heal America". "This is the time to heal America, now this campaign is over. Americans have called upon us to marshal the forces of decency, the forces of fairness and marshall the forces of science, and the forces of hope in a great battle of our time. The battle to control the virus, the battle to build prosperity, the battle to secure your families healthcare, the battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism," said Joe Biden. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:59 Published on January 1, 1970 'A victory for, we the people': Joe Biden on winning US Presidential elections



Joe Biden in his first address as the US President-elect called it a victory for "we the people". "People of this nation have spoken, they delivered us a clear victory. A victory for, we the people. We have won with the most votes ever cast on presidential ticket in the history of the nation, 74 million," said Biden. He further added, "For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. Now let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again." Credit: ANI Duration: 02:03 Published on January 1, 1970 'Tears of joy': Immigrants, children of immigrants moved by Biden and Harris speeches Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, highlighted the work that Black women specifically have put into this nation's democracy.



USATODAY.com 24 minutes ago