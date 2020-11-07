Global  
 

President-elect Joe Biden pledges to heal country

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Joe Biden has pledged to be a president “who seeks not to divide, but tounify” in his maiden address as President-elect of the United States.


Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden

US President-elect, Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware thanked supporters in his first address, he also said that the time has come to "heal America". "This is the time to heal America, now this campaign is over. Americans have called upon us to marshal the forces of decency, the forces of fairness and marshall the forces of science, and the forces of hope in a great battle of our time. The battle to control the virus, the battle to build prosperity, the battle to secure your families healthcare, the battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism," said Joe Biden.

'A victory for, we the people': Joe Biden on winning US Presidential elections

Joe Biden in his first address as the US President-elect called it a victory for "we the people". "People of this nation have spoken, they delivered us a clear victory. A victory for, we the people. We have won with the most votes ever cast on presidential ticket in the history of the nation, 74 million," said Biden. He further added, "For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. Now let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again."

'Tears of joy': Immigrants, children of immigrants moved by Biden and Harris speeches

 Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, highlighted the work that Black women specifically have put into this nation's democracy.
USATODAY.com

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took to Twitter this morning, shortly after the announcement that...
SBS

Joe Biden is lighting up Twitter! On Saturday evening (November 7), the 78-year-old President-Elect...
Just Jared


President-elect Joe Biden, in his first remarks since being declared the winner of the 2020 election,...
Mediaite


Philadelphia Takes Pride In Electing Joe Biden

Joe Biden was projected president-elect after a batch of votes from Philadelphia were counted Saturday.

Trump Supporters In Philadelphia Frustrated With Outcome Of Election

Despite the election being called for Joe Biden, Trump supporters in Philadelphia are "hopeful" Trump will still win.

Emotional celebration in Washington brings tears of joy to Muslim man Joe Biden supporter

A Muslim man in Seattle, Washington, cries tears of joy for Joe Biden's victory as President-elect on Saturday (November 7).

