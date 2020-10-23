Most grateful to my mother: Kamala Harris

Global  
 

In the first address, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris expressed gratefulness towards her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris for her victory.

"I'm grateful to the woman most responsible for my presence here today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris.

When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't imagine this moment.

But she believed so deeply in America where moment like this is possible.

I am thinking about her and generations of women, black women, Asian, White, Latina, Native American women who throughout our nation's history have paved the way for this moment tonight," said Harris.


