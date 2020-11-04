Biden calls for healing in victory speech

Global  
 

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" a deeply divided America in his first speech after prevailing on Saturday in a bitter election, even as President Donald Trump refused to concede.

Biden and Trump supporters across Florida react to race being called for Joe Biden

US President-elect, Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware thanked supporters in his first address, he also said that the time has come to "heal America". "This is the time to heal America, now this campaign is over. Americans have called upon us to marshal the forces of decency, the forces of fairness and marshall the forces of science, and the forces of hope in a great battle of our time. The battle to control the virus, the battle to build prosperity, the battle to secure your families healthcare, the battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism," said Joe Biden.

US election 2020: How Biden fans think nation can heal

 Joe Biden has vowed to bring unity to the US. Here's how his supporters think he will do it.
Joe Biden has pledged to be a president “who seeks not to divide, but tounify” in his maiden address as President-elect of the United States.

Joe Biden in his first address as the US President-elect called it a victory for "we the people". "People of this nation have spoken, they delivered us a clear victory. A victory for, we the people. We have won with the most votes ever cast on presidential ticket in the history of the nation, 74 million," said Biden. He further added, "For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. Now let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again."

US election: Donald Trump calls press conference in parking lot of landscaping company

  It's been a very bad few days for Donald Trump and his team and things got even weirder today after the outgoing president of the US booked a press conference..
Biden Preaches Unity as Vote Counts Stall, Stops Short of Declaring Victory

Joe Biden just gave what sounded a lot like a victory speech -- despite having a ways to go -- but it...
‘Let’s Give Each Other a Chance’: Joe Biden Addresses Trump Supporters in 2020 Election Speech

President-Elect *Joe Biden* used part of his 2020 Election victory speech to reach out to those who...
Biden Wins Presidency, Ending Four Tumultuous Years Under Trump

Joseph R. Biden Jr. achieved victory offering a message of healing and unity. He will return to...
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris address the nation after defeating President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the 2020 election.

President-elect Joe Biden pledged to work to re-unite the country in his first speech since the 2020 presidential race was called on Saturday.

President-elect Joe Biden gives a victory speech in Delaware after winning the 2020 US election.

