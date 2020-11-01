Loogootee Vball State

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 minutes ago

Hello and welcome back.

Saturday two teams from the wabash valley looked to add their name to the record books as state champions.

1a volleyball state finals featured the loogootee lions and the pioneer panthers.

1st set, lions trailing when senior sara street comes up with the kill off the wall.

Later in the set, makenzie vanhoy with the picture perfect placement on her kill.

Panthers ultimately take the set 25-23.

To set 2, loogootee lions are done messing around.

Senior jaelyn walker with the kill off the wall to give her lions the early lead.

Later in the set, great dig from senior asia crim leading to the makenzie vanhoy kill.

Lions in front by two.

Match point, lions set up kenzie for the kill but she fakes out pioneer with the lob.

Loogootee wins 29-27 to tie things up at a set a piece.

Set 3, pioneer trailing early.

Looking to get something going but abbey furhman slams the door shut at the net, but pioneer ultimately takes the set 27-25 and takes a 2-1 lead.

4th set, lions trailed by as much as eight in this set but with this kill from makenzie vanhoy they're within two 24-22.

Very next point, pioneer with the kill to the back line and it's unreachable.

Loogootee couldn't pull off the comeback as pioneer closes this one out in set four to claim the 1a state title three sets to one.

The lions come up just short of a state title, but will always remember how special the 2020 season was.

<these girls have fought hard all year long, especially once we hit tournament time.

These girls had their sights set on state though from the beginning.

It was huge for confidence and these younger kids looking up, i hope they keep working hard so we can finish it.

It's a huge accomplishment.

I mean we really weren't even suppose to be here but i'm so grateful to be here with my teammates and i'm so proud of each and every one of them.

I love them so much.

Like i said we're not suppose to be here but i'm glad we are and i'm thankful for the oppurtunity that we got to come here and experience it.

This is what we've looked forward to since we started playing.

These past four years, we finally made it here our senior year and it's been such a crazy year with all the uncertainty if we'd even get to play our next game or go to our next practice.

The stress of our senior year on top of that, just making it here makes