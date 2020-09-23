KHSAA Pushes Start of Postseason Football Back One Week:

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 6 minutes ago

Andrew garcia has sports w announced by the khsaa that the football postseason will go on as planned..

However..

The start will be delayed by one week.

The khsaa released a statement saying quote... "the khsaa notified member schools this morning that the start of the football playoffs will be delayed one week in an effort to provide schools and school systems time to review their situations and work with their health departments to determine the best course of action."

The postseason will officially begin the weekend of november 19-21st.

I had a chance to speak with one kentucky coach in our area to get his reaction to the news.

From the khsaa's standpoint, we just got notice this morning that they were pushing things back for a week to give schools time, an extra week to prepare for the first round, while our state is red.

It was just a state decision because most of our state is red and they thought that we would need the extra time to put plans in place of how we're going to be able to complete the playoffs while cases are