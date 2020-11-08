WCBI NEWS AT 10 - 11/07/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 1 week ago

Joe biden made his first speech as president-elect.

éé cbs news projects he has won the presidential election, defeating president donald trump after a first-term marked by a global pandemic, a battered economy and controversy that left the nation divided.

éé michael george is in the president- elect's hometown of wilmington, delaware.

éé president-elect joe biden and vice president-elect kamala harris delivered a message of unity to supporters and the nation.

''i pledge to be an american who seeks not to divide, but to unify.'' speaking at a victory celebration in wilmington, delaware, biden said he's ready to get to work for all the american people.

''let's give each other a chance.

It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again.'' harris...the first woman and person of color to win the vice presidency.... said she may be the first but she won't be the last every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.

''yes yes yes yes!"

Nationwide...celebr ations began in the morning and extended into the night.

''oh my goodness, i was so excited to find out that joe biden is our 46th president.'' ''here in president elect biden's hometown of wilmington, crowds of supporters have also been celebrating in the streets - many saying they're ready to look to the future.'' ''it's been a very uneasy week and it's great to feel a sense of relief right now.'' president trump's supporters also rallied in cities including atlanta, and lansing, michigan.

The president signaled he would continue to pursue unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud, tweeting, ''i won this election, by a lot.'' as ballot counting nears an end, president-elect biden is leading in the popular vote by more than four million.

Michael george/cbs news/wilmington, delaware.

President-elect biden will be sworn into office in washington, d.c.

On january 20 .éé after a few rounds of fall-like weather over the past month or so, warmer weather has returned to the area.

Aside from some showers on wednesday, no major weather is expected over the next seven days.

Tropical update: tropical storm eta is currently bringing heavy rain and wind to cuba and will continue to move north toward central florida.

Impacts will be felt from miami up to tampa and orlando early next week in the way of flooding rain and wind.

As of now, we're not a tragic story unfolding now in tupelo.

éé a child has died after falling out of a vehicle on south gloster.

éé the child fell out of a car as it was turning into a parking lot and was struck by traffic.éé it happened near dossett big 4.

éé this section of south gloster is closed in all directions as police investigate the incident.éé the number of new covid-19 cases in the state remains high.

éé the state department of health is reporting 1,031 new cases today and 15 deaths.éé in our area, lee county is reporting the most new cases with 51.éé union has 21.

éé layfayette has 19 new cases.éé and itawamba and pontotoc are both reporting 14 new cases each.

éé itawamba county residents are enjoying the opportunity to shop and dine in one handy location this weekend.

éé wcbi's chad groening has more.éé main street in front of the itawamba county courthouse was closed off....so area merchants could set up booths...or open their doors for the annual fulton jingle and mingle.

Vaunita martin is executive director of the itawamba county development council which puts on the annual event.

"so the idea behind the fulton jingle and mingle event is to bring vendors to main street so people can shop and walk at the same time going from vendor to vendor, store to store encouraging them to visit with our businesses that are here in downtown and all around fulton."

One of the vendors that set up this weekend was jason beachum, owner operator of guy's place, which features dining on the water.

"anytime that we can come out and support the community and show up for our community and lend a hand or get words out about bussinesses we're eager to help so it doesn't matter if we sell anything down here just as a we make a presence and show support and solidarity to everybody.

It's good for us.

It's good for the community."

Another popular vendor was lee trammell, who owns do right barbeque in peppertown.

He bought a food truck earlier this year.

"i think it's a real good thing for small businesses right now with the way things have been going.

And it's been helping us.

It's been a great thing for us so far.

We just love serving people our food and watching them enjoy eating it and it's just i guess we get more enjoyment out of it than the people eating it because we just love being around people."

And bussiness was brisk at the square gift company.

Keely mcmillen is one of its owners.

"we're super thankful for everyone whose chosen to shop local this christmas.

It's important to shop local to shop small.

Small businesses such as us we depend on it.

So we're very thankful.

We thank the city, icdc the fulton bussiness volunteers they've all come together so we have a successful weekend.

So we're excited about it."

Here in fulton like every other small town in mississippi and across the country small businesses had to adapt when covid- 19 pandemic hit.

But adapt they did, and things are looking very good here.

"our businesses have thrived through covid and we thank all of the locals that have come out and supported them."

Martin says they actually had an increase of over 17-percent in tax revenue in the city of fulton from march to august this year compared to that same time last year.

Chad groening wcbi news fulton.

It's beginning to look at lot like christmas in downtown west point.

éé petal pushers is hosting a christmas open house running through monday.

éé customers can start checking off their holiday shopping list with a selection of decor and retail.

éé friday, store owner scott reed held a private opening for lila ursy.éé with so much uncertainty during the pandemic, reed says this served as an great opportunity to spend with loved ones.

éé a busy columbus road will soon be closed for construction.

éé public information officer joe dillon says the roundabout at the intersection of military road and highway 82 will be closed sunday at noon until further notice.

éé he says closing this area is the best way to ensure safety to workers.

éé over the next few weeks mdot will work to pave and mill the road.

éé dillon says drivers should plan for an alternate route as they will only be allowed to make right turns near the bypass.

éé "if you're coming down the bypass, you can take a right turn in either direction when you get off the bypass, you just can't turn left and go back up under the bridge."

"we just ask people to be patient.

It's going to be a beautiful project when it's done.

It'll be newly paved, new lights, new curbs.

That road has been bumpy for a while, so it's going to be milled down the the foundation and then redone, so it'll be worth the wait."

Dillon says the project is weather dependant, but it will most likely wrap up close to the beginning of december.

The way you do your grocery shopping is getting more high tech.

éé it especially comes in handy this time of year around the holidays.

éé emily cassulo tech byte the way you do your grocery shopping is getting more high tech.

It especially comes in handy this time of year around the holidays.

Let's look at how you can get it done without having to step foot in a store.

I'm emily cassulo, and this is tech byte.

Apps for easy grocery shopping / tech byte thanksgiving will apps for easy grocery shopping / tech byte thanksgiving will be here before you know it!

So there's nothing wrong with starting to stock up on some of the items you might need for your big feast, before stores sell out of things later.

If you're an amazon prime member, you have an advantage.

You can shop whole foods market on amazon, and buy your fruits and veggies or other items ahead of time.

You can also take advantage of free delivery and pickup.

Prime members get special deals at whole foods too.

Another convenient way to do your grocery shopping is through the walmart app.

Use it for grocery delivery or curbside pickup, and reserve the best time that works with your schedule.

The app also makes it easy to find other non-food items you need, as well.

Target - along with grocery stores like publix, kroger, and aldi - have their own apps, as well.

If you don't feel like leaving your house for your groceries at all, then the instacart app is for you.

Use it to pick out your items from a variety of supermarkets online, and you can have your groceries delivered right to your door in as little as two hours.

Your first delivery is even free!

You can even use instacart to easily find coupons, reorder your favorite products, and shop together with family or friends.

Nothing wrong with having someone else do your shopping for you.

Emily cassulo / tech byte obviously, those are just a few of soooo many grocery store smartphone apps out there!

To see if your favorite supermarket has one, your best bet is to just search your phone's app store.

I'm emily cassulo, and that's this week's tech byte.

Saturday night: a few clouds will continue to move through the area as temperatures fall to the low 60s by morning.

A sprinkle or two is possible, but most will stay dry.

Winds will remain light out of the southeast.

Sunday: while some clouds will be present on sunday, we're expecting a little more in the way of sunshine, which will allow temperatures to climb to near 80 in some spots by the afternoon.

Southeasterly winds will be breezy at times, 10- 15 mph.

Monday-tuesday: temperatures will remain warm for the first half of the week with highs in the upper 70s and morning lows in the low 60s.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with a sprinkle or light shower possible on tuesday.

Wednesday: an approaching cold front will bring us a shot for a shower or two on wednesday, but we're not expecting widespread rain.

This front will also help to keep tropical storm eta to our east, so we're not expecting any impacts from that here locally.

Morning lows will be in the low 60s with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday- saturday: skies will remain partly cloudy for the rest of the week and the weekend with temperatures climbing to the mid 70s each afternoon.

To get the latest forecast anytime, the mississippi state bulldogs able to pull out the team's second win of the year....courtney has your full game recap when we come back mississippi state football back at home in davis wade stadium this afternoon for a match-up featuring the two worst teams in the southeastern conference with only one conference win to the bulldogs overall record, m- s-u head coach mike leach and his squad desparately in need of picking up against vanderbilt let's get to davis wade stadium... q-b will rogers would get the start against the commodores..

1st quarter...under 12 to go..

-- rogers finds wr osirus mitchel for the 6 yard osirus mitchel for the 6 yard touchdown connection...kick is good and bulldogs are out to a 7- nothing lead nothing going for vandy...2 and a half in the 1st quarter -- rogers hands the ball off to runnin gback dillion johnson...powers his way through defense for the 4 yard score..mississippi state still on top 14-zip second half, vandy trailing 17-nothing with 4:27 to go in the 3rd -- qb ken seals, playaction fake...finds wr chris pierce jr for 2 yard touchdown...cuts it to 17-7 4th quarter... -- seals hands it off to rb keyon henry-brooks who goes right up the middle...breaks free to score the 27 yard touchdown...3 point game dawgs defense comes up big -- seals throws and is picked off by marquiss spencer....returns it for 27 yards to get down to the vandy 43 can't cap off the turnover....no big deal defense comes up big against with 9 remaining -- vandy on offense...seals back to pass....seals sacked by tyrus wheat...ball comes loose and wheat comes up with the recovery!

Dawgs take over with 4 and change remaining -- under 3 minutes, joquavious marks runs it in for the 1 yard score..

Bulldogs go up 24- 14 and go on to get the team's second win of the season, 24-17 wcbi sports' jon sokoloff was at davis wade and reports from starkville with more jon sokoloff: "it wasn't pretty at all...."

Leach: "will stayed relatively composed he rallied at the end and we left a lot plays ont he table.

Volleying qbs is not the best approach i want to settle on one and i dont know if it'll hapen by the end of the year or not leach: "right now we are a cross between spectators and participants instead of players and i am not going to be tolerant of falling short of that and we need to play and coach better to make that happen."

No, you want to the spectators in the above instance, the employer's lawyers are not the old phone sure that we do with saturday juo action in full swing at mississippi delta this afternoon...highlig hts over in the delta...northwest and mississippi delta facing off for some juco saturday ball first quarter, no score -- rangers qb michael hiers in trouble...defensive back su'metris stewart comes up with the sack later in the 1st -- delta qb jordan gilleylen throws and gets picked off by michael campbell .... he returns it to the house for six...called back after a flag is thrown on the play following drive -- rangers strike first....former layfayette standout, rb jamie shaw goes right up the middle for the score...rangers up 7-0 2nd quarter -- mdcc goes for the field goal...it's good...delta trailing 7-3 before the half -- west point's latarius embry comes up with the pass break up... rangers would go on to get the win, 26-9 let's get to some high school hoops action...pontotoc girls hosting north delta 3rd quarter...warriors ahead....sa-mya brooks on the break misses shot....sky vaughn rebound, and 1... later....great ball movement leads to an open olivia gray 3 pointer... pontotoc adding it on...gray again from the top of the key....3 is good let's run it back with the boys..pontotoc hosting north panola 1st quarter...da- jerious scott hard drive to the rack...bucket good for pontotoc later jaylen edwards crossover and the floater is good...warriors adding to the lead then before the end of the quarter....edwards step back 3 ball good!!

Pontotoc up 13-3 after one we're going to take a quick break but when we come back maddie will have a final look at weather.