Breaking down the 2020 Presidential election

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 03:37s
USD Professor of Business Law Craig Barkacs spoke with ABC 10News on the results of the 2020 Presidential election.


President Trump ramps up rhetoric as Joe Biden is projected to win

Leading up to the announcement that Joe Biden is projected to win the 2020 presidential election,...
CBS News

Potential Stock Winners, Losers From Tuesday's Election

Tuesday's presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden...
Newsmax

Eye Opener: Trump, Biden in final sprint of presidential election

President Trump hinted that he'll challenge the results of the election as he and Joe Biden entered...
CBS News



San Diegans react to projected Biden win [Video]

San Diegans react to projected Biden win

San Diegans took to sidewalks and their cars to celebrate the news that Joe Biden was projected to win the 2020 election.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego
Biden projected election winner [Video]

Biden projected election winner

Joe Biden addressed the nation for the first time as president-elect.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego
Joe Biden Delivers First Address As President-Elect [Video]

Joe Biden Delivers First Address As President-Elect

It took more than three days, but projections now say Democrat Joe Biden has won the presidential election. He delivered his first address as president-elect Saturday night; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas..

Credit: CBS 2 New York