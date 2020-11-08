Spoofhounds win state championship
Cape giraradeu... at southeast missouri state..
The spoofhound volleyball team looking to win the program's first ever state championship..
=== the spoofhounds taking on central (park hills) maryville dropped their first set yesterday to hermann..
But no such issues today... the spoofhounds winning the first set 25-20...=== the energy and momentum carrying over to the second set... even down 21-17 at one point..
But an 8-0 run gives the hounds the second set...==== and in the third set, well, proving to be the final set..
The spoofhounds winning in three sets this morning... 25-20, 25-21, 25-22... to win the volleyball program's first-ever state championship..
