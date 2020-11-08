Gordon Lee, Northwest fall in volleyball state championships

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 minute ago

Northwest whitfield's volleyball programs have never made it to a final four -- let alone the state championship.

Both punched their tickets to the big game last weekend.

Today, the lady trojans and bruins headed south on 75 to play for that coveted gold ball trophy.

Gordon lee up first in class 2a.

Going against pace academy from atlanta.

=== knights take care of business in the first two sets.

Trojans not going down easy.

Brooklyn hudson gets the game winner in set three.

=== set 4, the honor goes to arilyn lee.

Lady trojans force set five with 25-18 and 25-23 back-to- back wins.

=== staying alive in set five, hudson making pace look.

What a kill at the 10-foot line for hudson!!!

=== lee keeps the game tied with a kill of her own.

=== however, the knights go on a seven point run to stop the trojans comeback.

Final set ends, 15-8.

Gordon lee loses their first state championship, 3-2.

Northwest bringing the big guns to state.

Bruins will need it -- going up against mighty marist.

=== war eagles swipe the first set.

Northwest keeps close in the second.

Look at this power from nicole thurman!!

Northwest fought, but marist gets the second set 25-19.

=== third set, coach kelsey ikerd said the bruins just ran out of gas.

Still, a couple good shots.

Another one there from thurman.

=== however, the difference maker was marist's jenna woodward.

Three straight monster kills to put the war eagles up by 5.

Marist ran away with it from there.

Northwest falls in three, but the accomplishments of this season can't be taken away.

Kelsey ikerd: "i'm really excited of how we're going to build on this experience.

Just the experience in general is good for your morale.

It's great for your confidence coming into next season.

But we've got some really good players coming back and i'm excited to build