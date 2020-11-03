Global  
 

Ancestral village of Kamala Harris in Tamil Nadu celebrates her victory

Residents of Thulasendrapuram, ancestral village of US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made 'rangoli' to congratulate her on the victory.

Rangoli read "Congratulations Kamala Harris pride of our nation".

Kamala Harris has made history by becoming America's first woman Vice President elect.


Ms Harris said she was thinking of her mother and “the generations of women,black women, Asian, white, Latina, native American women who throughout ournation’s history have paved the way for this moment tonight”.

US election: Biden, Harris commended for victory speeches

 President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have spoken for the first time since the news broke about their victory.The pair took the stage..
In the first address, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris expressed gratefulness towards her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris for her victory. "I'm grateful to the woman most responsible for my presence here today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in America where moment like this is possible. I am thinking about her and generations of women, black women, Asian, White, Latina, Native American women who throughout our nation's history have paved the way for this moment tonight," said Harris.

Kamala Harris will be US President in 2024, says her uncle G Balachandran

 US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' uncle G Balachandran has said that 2024 US elections can see her becoming the President.
Harris's ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads count

Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads count THULASENDRAPURAM, India: Villagers in the Indian ancestral home of Kamala Harris painted slogans on...
Thulasendrapuram fervently prays for Kamala's victory

American Presidential election fever grips village in the Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu
Diwali arrives a bit early at Kamala Harris's ancestral village in Tamil Nadu

It is an early Diwali for the residents of Thulasendrapuram, the ancestral village in Tamil Nadu of...
