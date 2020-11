Will legal challenges change result of the election? Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 06:38s - Published 57 seconds ago Will legal challenges change result of the election? Valley experts weigh in on Trump's lawsuit in Arizona and whether it will make a difference in the election results. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax TV: Court Challenge Hinges on Numbers President Donald Trump's legal challenges to the election will only hold up in court if they impact...

Newsmax - Published 15 hours ago