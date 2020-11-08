Under Biden, US foreign policy in Latin America likely to shift
Latin American leaders largely welcomed news of US president-elect Joe Biden’s election win.
Biden calls for healing in victory speech[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" a deeply divided America in his first speech after prevailing on Saturday in a bitter election, even as President Donald Trump refused to concede. Conway G. Gittens reports.
Florida reacts to race being called for Joe BidenBiden and Trump supporters across Florida react to race being called for Joe Biden