Europe reimposes lockdowns as coronavirus cases surge
Facing second wave of COVID-19 cases, new curbs come as some European countries see record infections.
Europe's second wave: Lockdowns return amid healthcare pressureCountry after country, Europe is retreating into lockdown.
England Is About to Start Its Second Lockdown — Here's What That Means for TravelersFollowing new lockdowns in France and Germany, England also announced new nationwide restrictions, including shutting down restaurants and non-essential retail businesses, for four weeks in hopes of..
Germany battles COVID-19 wave with strict lockdownsRestaurants, bars and other recreational facilities will remain closed until the end of the month.