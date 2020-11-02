Global  
 

Europe reimposes lockdowns as coronavirus cases surge

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Europe reimposes lockdowns as coronavirus cases surge

Europe reimposes lockdowns as coronavirus cases surge

Facing second wave of COVID-19 cases, new curbs come as some European countries see record infections.


Europe's second wave: Lockdowns return amid healthcare pressure [Video]

Europe's second wave: Lockdowns return amid healthcare pressure

Country after country, Europe is retreating into lockdown.

England Is About to Start Its Second Lockdown — Here's What That Means for Travelers [Video]

England Is About to Start Its Second Lockdown — Here's What That Means for Travelers

Following new lockdowns in France and Germany, England also announced new nationwide restrictions, including shutting down restaurants and non-essential retail businesses, for four weeks in hopes of..

Germany battles COVID-19 wave with strict lockdowns [Video]

Germany battles COVID-19 wave with strict lockdowns

Restaurants, bars and other recreational facilities will remain closed until the end of the month.

