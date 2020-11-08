Veterans' Day Parade at Coliseum 2020

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 minutes ago

Families honored those who have served right in the midst of the nation determining 2020 presidential election results.

A time for celebration in the midst of election stress, military veterans and their families came out to the coliseum for the annual veterans' day parade.

Fox 55's mallory beard met with veterans to see how they felt being honored especially during this critical time.

Opening shot: motorcycles coming down parnell joe randle//air force veteran "it's just important...the country is so divided right now and i hope that after this election that we can come together."stand up: just hours before joe biden was projected as winner as the next president of the united states, attendees at the annual veterans' day parade came together to honor those who have served.air force veteran joe randle says he knows waiting for presidential election results has been stressful for many, but the outcome shouldn't cause more division.

Joe randle//air force veteran "i definitely don't want to see riots or anything like that.

And whoever gets elected whether it's my choice or not, i'm going to do my best to support them."army veteran malinda pagel says it's disappointing how conflict has caused civilians to lose respect for police and military.

She encourages people to be considerate.

Melinda pagel//army veteran"i think an accurate view of history, and a willingness to respect surviving veterans and people who have served is a really good place to start."

Having served from 2011 to 2015, pagel says she's most happy to share this moment with her family ."didn't get to do this day with my family on any of those years, so it's nice to be...home."

Still, randle says this year was an important time for people to vote.joe randle//air force veteran "i know hundreds thousands, millions, probably voted by mail, absentee ballots.

People serving overseas sending back their ballots."and after submitting his own ballot...joe randle//air force veteran "i just put it in god's hands."

In fort wayne, i'm mallory beard.

Fox 55 news.

