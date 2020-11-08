Shough shines as Oregon wins home opener, Beavers lose in close game at home

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 9 minutes ago

While the Oregon State Beavers lost in late back and forth game, 38-28.

Today, the Oregon Ducks won their 2020 home opener against the Stanford Cardinal, 35-17.

Watching out for you... this is newswatch twelve at 11.

Announcer says "now, newswatch 12 sports."

"now, newswatch announcer says "now, newswatch 12 sports."

Although football looks a lot different in eugene this year with covid-19.

The ducks were more than prepared for their rivarly match up against the stanford cardinal tonight.

Tyler shough making his first ever start as the starting quarterback for the ducks tonight.

Lets get right into it.

First quarter with stanford driving into the ducks red zone-- austin jones running it in from 4 yards deep-- standford takes the early lead.

Later in the first though shough-- chucks the ball deep anndddddd its caught!

Mycah pittman with the one handed grab!

Later in the drive shough with the pitch to cj verdell-- verdell makes that defender regret going in for the hit touchdown ducks!

Next poession for the ducks-- shough with plenty of time in the pocket tries to find jaylen redd but instead gets picked off.

First half jitters were noticable for the young qb-- but he would settle things down as he finds dj johnson for the easy score, ducks go into the half leading by 7.

Oregon would get the ball back to start the third quarter-- shough hands the ball off to travis dye-- makes a tackler miss as he reaches out for the endzone, ducks lead extends to 14.

Later in the 3rd, shough calls the snap-- makes a defender miss and runs to the opposite side and into the endzone!

And that would be the nail in the coffin as oregon wins their home opener to start the 2020 season 35 to 17.

Tyler shough give yourself a pat on the back.

Solid numbers for the first time start and doing it on the ground to 85 rushing yards for the qb.

And cj verdell doing what he does best, 20 carries for 105 yard and a carries for best, 20 carries for 105 yard and a touchdown.

With the ducks getting the w to start of the pac-12 season, the oregon state beavers were trying to follow the ducks lead facing off against the washington state cougars tonight.

New season, new year and a new chance for the beavers to get things started off right-- but in the first half things were not looking so great for beaver fans.

Wazzu quarterback jayden de laura looking deep into the endzone and he connects with the red shirt junior out of tampa florida travell harris for the 29-yard score.

Cougars up 7 to nothing.

Fast forward to mid way through the second quarterback--- beavs quarterback tristen gebbia finds trevon bradford for a 7 yard touchdown pass and --we've got ourselfs a tied ball game.

But as time is winding down in the half--- deon mcintosh-- powering it home with authority touchdown cougars.

Wazzu goes into the half with a small lead.

But coming out of halftime the cougs looking to extend their lead over the beavers and its de luara-- finding harris again for the score-- a 28 yard td pass for the young qb.

The beavs would answer right back on their next 3 poessions with vet running jermar jefferson pounding the ball in for all three scores keeping the beavers in the game but it would not be enough as oregon state loses their pac-12 opener for the seventh year in a row by a final score and 38 to 28 behind dominating performance by de luara