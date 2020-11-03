Global  
 

Joe Biden has expressed views to further boost Indo-US strategic partnership: Expedien CEO

Following Joe Biden's victory in US Presidential Election, Expedien CEO, in Houston (Texas) Jiten Agarwal said that Joe Biden expressed views about further boosting the strategic relationship between India and US.

"During his election campaign, he (Joe Biden) had reached out to Indian-American community and had expressed his views about further boosting the strategic relationship between India and US," said Agarwal.


