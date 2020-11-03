Joe Biden has expressed views to further boost Indo-US strategic partnership: Expedien CEO
Following Joe Biden's victory in US Presidential Election, Expedien CEO, in Houston (Texas) Jiten Agarwal said that Joe Biden expressed views about further boosting the strategic relationship between India and US.
"During his election campaign, he (Joe Biden) had reached out to Indian-American community and had expressed his views about further boosting the strategic relationship between India and US," said Agarwal.
अमेरिका की कमान डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के पास ही रहेगी या जो बाइडन राष्ट्रपति बनेंगे, इसके लिए अमेरिका में मतगणना जारी है। कई राज्यों में वोटिंग अंतिम दौर में है, तो कई जगहों पर अब मतगणना हो रही है। अमेरिका में 45वें राष्ट्रपति पद पर कौन काबिज होता है, इस पर पूरी दुनिया की नजर है। दुनिया के सबसे ताकतवर पद के लिए एक ओर जहां मुख्य टक्कर में मौजूदा राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप हैं तो दूसरी ओर उनके प्रतिद्वंदी डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी के उम्मीदवार जो बाइडेन हैं। फिलहाल, अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए हुए चुनाव में अब नतीजे आने शुरू हो गए हैं।
