PM Modi meets LK Advani on his 93rd birthday

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani at latter's residence on his birthday on November 08.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda also accompanied PM Modi.

Prime Minister has also extended wishes with a tweet.


PM Modi lauds LK Advani on his 93rd birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted veteran BJP leader L K Advani on his 93rd birthday and...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee News



