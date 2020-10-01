PM Modi meets LK Advani on his 93rd birthday

After several days of counting Joe Biden has now been declared as the president elect of the United States of America. PM Modi was among a host of world leaders to wish him on his election. Much before Biden became vice-president in the Obama administration; he has always been an advocate for strong ties with India,. He also played a key role in developing & deepening strategic engagement with India. So the question now is what does a Biden-Harris administration mean for India? What will be their stance on terror arising out of Pakistan and the expansionist designs of China? Watch In Focus with Aditi Prasad for all the details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 08 informed that the name of Ministry of Shipping is being changed to Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. "The name of Ministry of Shipping is being changed to Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways," said PM Modi during inauguration ceremony of Ro-pax ferry service in Gujarat via video conference.
The demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992 changed the course of India’s history. As the CBI special court acquitted LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti among others, top lawyer Yug Mohit Chaudhry looks at the larger implication of the verdict. Why is it that CBI failed to get any evidence after 28 years? Watch the latest episode of On The Record with Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury.
BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi saved the country with a 130-crore population from COVID-19 by taking timely decisions. Nadda said, "Results of US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly, but Modi ji saved the country with the 130-crore population by taking a timely decision." Watch the full video for more details.
