Ministry of Shipping renamed Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

Ministry of Shipping renamed Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 08 informed that the name of Ministry of Shipping is being changed to Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

"The name of Ministry of Shipping is being changed to Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways," said PM Modi during inauguration ceremony of Ro-pax ferry service in Gujarat via video conference.


