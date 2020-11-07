US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India

An election result may have finally been called for Joe Biden, but with morethan two months to go until the president-elect is officially sworn in, theelectoral process has only just begun. In a typical election cycle, the newpresident would only have to face the wait for the electoral college andinauguration, but 2020 also brings recounts, legal actions, and the riskDonald Trump will fail to concede.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 08 informed that the name of Ministry of Shipping is being changed to Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. "The name of Ministry of Shipping is being changed to Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways," said PM Modi during inauguration ceremony of Ro-pax ferry service in Gujarat via video conference.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani at latter's residence on his birthday on November 08. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda also accompanied PM Modi. Prime Minister has also extended wishes with a tweet.
World leaders congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their presidential election victory on Saturday, even though Donald Trump, with whom several have had rocky relations, had yet to concede. Libby Hogan reports.
Pakistani forces are targeting civilians in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Ceasefire violations by security personnel of the neighbouring nation have damaged houses in border villages. People say they are living in fear amid firing which starts usually at night. The Government of India recently revealed that till the third week of October, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire arrangement 3,800 times this year. Border firing is usually accompanied by infiltration attempts by terrorists who use the chaos as cover. Watch the full video for more.
Kamala Harris shared a video of her phone call with US President-elect Joe Biden shortly after the US Presidential election was called for the Democratic candidate. "We did it, Joe. You are going to be..