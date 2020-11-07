Global  
 

US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 38:46s - Published
After several days of counting Joe Biden has now been declared as the president elect of the United States of America.

PM Modi was among a host of world leaders to wish him on his election.

Much before Biden became vice-president in the Obama administration; he has always been an advocate for strong ties with India,.

He also played a key role in developing & deepening strategic engagement with India.

So the question now is what does a Biden-Harris administration mean for India?

What will be their stance on terror arising out of Pakistan and the expansionist designs of China?

Watch In Focus with Aditi Prasad for all the details.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Joe Biden has won the US election: What happens now? [Video]

Joe Biden has won the US election: What happens now?

An election result may have finally been called for Joe Biden, but with morethan two months to go until the president-elect is officially sworn in, theelectoral process has only just begun. In a typical election cycle, the newpresident would only have to face the wait for the electoral college andinauguration, but 2020 also brings recounts, legal actions, and the riskDonald Trump will fail to concede.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published

Joe Biden will walk into the Oval Office facing a litany of weighty issues. Here's what they are.

 Joe Biden's path to the White House was difficult. When he takes office, he faces challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and economic turmoil.
USATODAY.com

Georgia Is a New Political Battleground

 Joe Biden’s narrow lead in Georgia and the runoffs that will determine control of the Senate have raised questions as to whether 2020 is a Trumpian aberration..
NYTimes.com

‘It’s Such a Relief’: Biden Voters Rebuild a Wall That Trump Smashed

 Joe Biden’s victory was particularly sweet for supporters in three states he had to win: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.
NYTimes.com

Stress Over Election Uncertainty Boosted Wine Sales

 It seemed like an eternity from Election Day, to the day Joe Biden was declared the projected winner, and while voters stressed over results, they turned to an..
TMZ.com

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Demonetisation 'destroyed' economy, helped few crony capitalists, alleges Rahul Gandhi

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the government over demonetisation, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move four years ago was aimed at..
IndiaTimes
Ministry of Shipping renamed Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways [Video]

Ministry of Shipping renamed Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 08 informed that the name of Ministry of Shipping is being changed to Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. "The name of Ministry of Shipping is being changed to Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways," said PM Modi during inauguration ceremony of Ro-pax ferry service in Gujarat via video conference.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published
PM Modi meets LK Advani on his 93rd birthday [Video]

PM Modi meets LK Advani on his 93rd birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani at latter's residence on his birthday on November 08. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda also accompanied PM Modi. Prime Minister has also extended wishes with a tweet.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Vice President-elect of the United States; United States Senator

I'm planning to go for her swearing-in ceremony: G Balachandran, maternal uncle of Kamala Harris

 "I spoke to her day before yesterday. It was family chitchat. I did not ask any political questions over the phone. I am planning to go to her swearing-in on..
IndiaTimes

Kamala Harris' native villages in TN celebrate her win in US

 The villages, which are native to her maternal grandparents, were keenly waiting the outcome and once President elect Joe Biden triumphed against incumbent..
IndiaTimes
World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on win [Video]

World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on win

World leaders congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their presidential election victory on Saturday, even though Donald Trump, with whom several have had rocky relations, had yet to concede. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

US election: Stumbles, tragedies and delayed triumph - Joe Biden's path to the presidency

 Days before he left the White House in 2017, President Barack Obama surprised Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, declaring his septuagenarian,..
New Zealand Herald

Obama congratulates Biden and Harris on projected victory

 Mr. Obama thanked those who volunteered for the Biden campaign and all Americans who participated in the electoral process, including "everybody who voted for..
CBS News

Barack Obama congratulates Biden, says, 'could not be prouder'

 Former President Barack Obama says he “could not be prouder" to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. In a statement..
WorldNews

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Athens’ first mosque in nearly 200 years opens for Friday prayers

 ATHENS: After years of delays caused by red tape, cutbacks and opposition from religious and political factions, the first government-funded mosque in Athens..
WorldNews
Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful [Video]

Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful

Pakistani forces are targeting civilians in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Ceasefire violations by security personnel of the neighbouring nation have damaged houses in border villages. People say they are living in fear amid firing which starts usually at night. The Government of India recently revealed that till the third week of October, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire arrangement 3,800 times this year. Border firing is usually accompanied by infiltration attempts by terrorists who use the chaos as cover. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:12Published

Kamala Harris calls Biden after Democrats won the US Presidential race, Listen to her| Oneindia News [Video]

Kamala Harris calls Biden after Democrats won the US Presidential race, Listen to her| Oneindia News

Kamala Harris shared a video of her phone call with US President-elect Joe Biden shortly after the US Presidential election was called for the Democratic candidate. "We did it, Joe. You are going to be..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:55Published
'Next four years will be good,' says Kamala Harris' Uncle [Video]

'Next four years will be good,' says Kamala Harris' Uncle

Uncle of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, G Balachandran expressed happiness over victory in the US presidential election. "It is great. The next four years will be good. Of course, there will be..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
Vice-president elect Kamala Harris pays tribute to the women [Video]

Vice-president elect Kamala Harris pays tribute to the women

Ms Harris said she was thinking of her mother and “the generations of women,black women, Asian, white, Latina, native American women who throughout ournation’s history have paved the way for this..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published