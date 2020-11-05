Global  
 

US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India

After several days of counting Joe Biden has now been declared as the president elect of the United States of America.

PM Modi was among a host of world leaders to wish him on his election.

Much before Biden became vice-president in the Obama administration; he has always been an advocate for strong ties with India,.

He also played a key role in developing & deepening strategic engagement with India.

So the question now is what does a Biden-Harris administration mean for India?

What will be their stance on terror arising out of Pakistan and the expansionist designs of China?

Watch In Focus with Aditi Prasad for all the details.


