US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India

Following Joe Biden's victory in US Presidential Election, Expedien CEO, in Houston (Texas) Jiten Agarwal said that Joe Biden expressed views about further boosting the strategic relationship between India and US. "During his election campaign, he (Joe Biden) had reached out to Indian-American community and had expressed his views about further boosting the strategic relationship between India and US," said Agarwal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 08 informed that the name of Ministry of Shipping is being changed to Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. "The name of Ministry of Shipping is being changed to Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways," said PM Modi during inauguration ceremony of Ro-pax ferry service in Gujarat via video conference.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani at latter's residence on his birthday on November 08. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda also accompanied PM Modi. Prime Minister has also extended wishes with a tweet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the inauguration ceremony of Ropax ferry service between Gogha and Hazira in Gujarat, through video conferencing. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also attended the event.
World leaders congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their presidential election victory on Saturday, even though Donald Trump, with whom several have had rocky relations, had yet to concede. Libby Hogan reports.
Pakistani forces are targeting civilians in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Ceasefire violations by security personnel of the neighbouring nation have damaged houses in border villages. People say they are living in fear amid firing which starts usually at night. The Government of India recently revealed that till the third week of October, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire arrangement 3,800 times this year. Border firing is usually accompanied by infiltration attempts by terrorists who use the chaos as cover. Watch the full video for more.
