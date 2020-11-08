Kamala Harris calls Biden after Democrats won the US Presidential race, Listen to her| Oneindia News

Kamala Harris shared a video of her phone call with US President-elect Joe Biden shortly after the US Presidential election was called for the Democratic candidate.

"We did it, Joe.

You are going to be the next president of the United States," Harris, who is apparently out on a walk, is heard telling Biden.

Joe Biden on Saturday became the President-elect of the United States after clinching victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him well past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

Senator Kamala Harris will be the first woman, the first Black American and the first American of Asian descent to serve as vice president of United states.

#KamalaHarris #FirstWomanVPOfUS #KamalaDeviHarris