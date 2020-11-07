Global  
 

Joe Biden has won the US election: What happens now?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:30s - Published
An election result may have finally been called for Joe Biden, but with morethan two months to go until the president-elect is officially sworn in, theelectoral process has only just begun.

In a typical election cycle, the newpresident would only have to face the wait for the electoral college andinauguration, but 2020 also brings recounts, legal actions, and the riskDonald Trump will fail to concede.


