Kamala Harris has a powerful message for all the little girls: Watch the Video | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Harris had a powerful message for young girls as she delivered her first speech as vice president-elect on Saturday in Delaware.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I won’t be the last.

Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.

And to the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourself in a way that others might not see you, simply because they’ve never seen it before.

And we will applaud you every step of the way,” she said #KamalaHarris #FirstWomanVPOfUS #KamalaDeviHarris


