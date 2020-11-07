Global  
 

Celebrations continue into night after Biden victory

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Celebrations continue into night after Biden victory

Celebrations continue into night after Biden victory

Celebrations by supporters of Democrat Joe Biden continued into the evening in New York and Washington on Saturday after he won the U.S. presidential election.


World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on win [Video]

World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on win

World leaders congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their presidential election victory on Saturday, even though Donald Trump, with whom several have had rocky relations, had yet to concede. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published

US election: Why Donald Trump won't concede - and what his future holds

 President Donald Trump never admits defeat. But he faces a stark choice now that Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House: Concede graciously for the sake of..
New Zealand Herald

Today in History for November 8th

 Adolf Hitler makes his first attempt to seize power in Germany; Democrat John F. Kennedy wins the presidency; Ronald Reagan is elected governor of California;..
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden has won the US election: What happens now? [Video]

Joe Biden has won the US election: What happens now?

An election result may have finally been called for Joe Biden, but with morethan two months to go until the president-elect is officially sworn in, theelectoral process has only just begun. In a typical election cycle, the newpresident would only have to face the wait for the electoral college andinauguration, but 2020 also brings recounts, legal actions, and the riskDonald Trump will fail to concede.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published

Joe Biden will walk into the Oval Office facing a litany of weighty issues. Here's what they are.

 Joe Biden's path to the White House was difficult. When he takes office, he faces challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and economic turmoil.
USATODAY.com

Georgia Is a New Political Battleground

 Joe Biden’s narrow lead in Georgia and the runoffs that will determine control of the Senate have raised questions as to whether 2020 is a Trumpian aberration..
NYTimes.com

‘It’s Such a Relief’: Biden Voters Rebuild a Wall That Trump Smashed

 Joe Biden’s victory was particularly sweet for supporters in three states he had to win: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.
NYTimes.com

Celebrations pour at New York's Times Square as Biden clinches presidency [Video]

Celebrations pour at New York's Times Square as Biden clinches presidency

Supporters pour across United States to celebrate the big win of US President-elect Joe Biden. People gathered at Times Square in New York to celebrate the victory of Biden. Democrats rejoiced and were seen dancing. The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the US. Kamala Harris, his running mate, becomes the first female, and the Asian-American Vice President.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published
Biden supporters celebrate victory in New York City [Video]

Biden supporters celebrate victory in New York City

Must credit: @shaynuh_l Supporters of Joe Biden hold spontaneous celebrationsin New York City after he beat Donald Trump in a tense race for the WhiteHouse.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Biden supporters celebrate win as rivals protest

 Supporters of US President-elect Joe Biden took to the streets in cities across the US including New York and Philadelphia to celebrate his victory over Donald..
USATODAY.com

US election 2020: Celebrations in the streets at Biden victory

US election 2020: Celebrations in the streets at Biden victory How parts of the US responded to Joe Biden's defeat of Donald Trump. ......
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphUpworthy


News24.com | WATCH | Celebrations continue into the night near the White House after Biden win

Celebrations continue into the night across from the White House after Joe Biden wins the 2020...
News24 - Published

Bay Area street celebrations celebrate Biden’s victory: ‘Our long national nightmare is over’

The Bay Area was barely awake when television screens and social media declared Joe Biden the winner...
Upworthy - Published


New Yorkers Flood Streets In Celebration After Joe Biden Is Announced As President-Elect [Video]

New Yorkers Flood Streets In Celebration After Joe Biden Is Announced As President-Elect

The moment Joe Biden was announced as president-elect Saturday morning, many New Yorkers took to the streets and stayed there into the night; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:31Published
'The People Of This Nation Have Spoken': President-Elect Joe Biden Addresses Americans After Projected Victory [Video]

'The People Of This Nation Have Spoken': President-Elect Joe Biden Addresses Americans After Projected Victory

President-elect Joe Biden declares a "clear victory" and calls for unity in Saturday night speech. Hermela Aregawi reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:04Published
Times Square Flooded With New Yorkers Celebrating Projected Win For Joe Biden [Video]

Times Square Flooded With New Yorkers Celebrating Projected Win For Joe Biden

Many New Yorkers took to the streets Saturday morning after Joe Biden was announced as president-elect and those celebrations continued into the night; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:23Published