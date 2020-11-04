Biden will have no greater ally than UK - Raab

Global  
 

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will have no closer ally or more dependable friend than Britain, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday (November 8).


Dominic Raab Dominic Raab British Conservative politician, UK Foreign Secretary

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

