Biden will have no greater ally than UK - Raab

Dominic Raab has said that no matter the outcome of the election, the US, UK relationship will go from strength to strength. The foreign secretary added the race is "closer than anyone forecast".
Dominic Raab has said that they're 'always worried about the impact on mental health' as England prepares for a second lockdown. The foreign secretary added they're confident they're taking the right steps given the prevalence of the virus.
To celebrate Joe Biden's victory in US Presidential elections, Amritsar-based artist painted portraits of all presidents of the United States of America. Starting from George Washington to Joe Biden, the artist gave his magical touch on giant canvass. It took about four months for artist to complete the set of portraits. Biden is set to become the 46th president of USA.